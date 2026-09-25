Gartner forecasts over 10 billion autonomous agents by 2030

With so many AI agents in action, there's a big need for better ID checks, trust, and accountability.

The report also predicts that insurers will drive AI governance and that strict underwriting standards for AI liability insurance will be required to reduce insurance costs by 2030.

Plus, expect around 80% of front-line workers employed by international companies to be assisted by physical AI systems on the job.

And here's a twist: major global companies might even become energy providers themselves, selling to grids and AI data centers, reshaping the utility industry.