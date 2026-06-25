Gemini 3.5 Flash can now browse and operate computers

Enhanced capabilities

Major upgrade for agentic computer use tasks

The Gemini 3.5 Flash model is a major upgrade over its predecessor, specifically for agentic computer use tasks. It builds on the already impressive capabilities of the Gemini model in function calling and using built-in tools like Search and Maps grounding. With this new integrated capability, developers can now create custom agents that can see, reason, and act across different environments such as browsers, mobile devices, and desktops.