Gemini AI now available in Google Drive mobile app
Technology
Google Drive just got smarter on mobile—Gemini AI is rolling out to iOS and Android users.
Now, you can ask questions about your files, get instant summaries, and find key info without digging around.
This feature was previously web-only but is rolling out to phones over the next couple of weeks.
How to access Gemini AI in Drive
Gemini AI makes it easier to search, summarize long docs, and even answer questions about images in your Drive.
It's available if you have Business Standard/Plus, Enterprise Standard/Plus, Google AI Pro for Education, or Google One AI Premium.
Just tap the Ask Gemini icon in the app to get started—no more endless scrolling for what you need!