How to create custom YouTube feeds using Gemini AI

YouTube has launched a new 'custom feeds' feature, leveraging the power of its Gemini AI . The innovative tool gives users more control over their content experience by allowing them to personalize what they see on their feed. "Simply enter a custom prompt... and we'll create a new, constantly refreshing feed that you can quickly jump into at any time," YouTube said in an announcement on its official community forum.

User control How it works The custom feeds feature allows users to create recommendation feeds based on their interests, mood, or specific viewing goals. Instead of relying solely on algorithmic suggestions, users can enter specific prompts like "show me something different from my regular feed" or "help me relax after work with meditation videos under 10 minutes." YouTube's AI will then generate a custom feed based on these inputs.

Usage guide How to use the new feature To access the new feature, users need to open the YouTube app on their phone and ensure that search and watch history is enabled. They will then see "Your custom feed" chip pinned at the top of their homepage. Users can either enter a specific prompt or choose from automated suggestions provided by YouTube. If they find the recommendations becoming repetitive, they can directly edit the text prompt inside the feed's header to refresh it instantly.

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Feature limitations Availability and requirements Currently, the custom feeds feature is only available to US users of YouTube's mobile app and is limited to English language. However, it should be noted that this feature only works if search and watch history are enabled on YouTube. This means users have to let Google track their searches and viewing habits continuously for the feature to work effectively.

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