Gemini AI Pro is free for students: How to get

You'll get 2TB of Google Cloud storage plus seamless integration with Gmail, Docs, and Sheets. There are also advanced tools like Deep Research, NotebookLM upgrades, Gemini Live chat, and Veo 3 video generation—all designed to make studying (and creating) easier.

How to activate the offer

Just head to gemini.google/students/?gl=IN to check if you're eligible and activate the offer.

If you don't want to pay after the year ends, remember to cancel before renewal.

Not eligible? You can still try other free AI tools like Perplexity Pro.