Gemini introduces temporary chats to keep your conversations private
Gemini just dropped a "Temporary chat" feature to help keep your convos private.
Look for the dashed bubble icon on web or mobile—chats here won't show up in your history, won't be used to train AI, and won't get personalized responses.
Temporary chats are saved for 72 hours, after which you will no longer have access to them.
Here are the limitations
You can't use Gems, connected apps, or give feedback in temporary chats—and it's only for personal accounts on Android, iOS, and web (sorry work/school users).
Also, Google added a playful "nano banana" emoji in the Tools menu with this update—just a little extra flair alongside the new privacy boost.