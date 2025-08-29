Gemini introduces temporary chats to keep your conversations private Technology Aug 29, 2025

Gemini just dropped a "Temporary chat" feature to help keep your convos private.

Look for the dashed bubble icon on web or mobile—chats here won't show up in your history, won't be used to train AI, and won't get personalized responses.

Temporary chats are saved for 72 hours, after which you will no longer have access to them.