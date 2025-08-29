Gmail users, beware! ShinyHunters data breach could lead to phishing Technology Aug 29, 2025

Google has recently alerted Gmail users about a data breach involving the hacker group ShinyHunters.

Hackers infiltrated a Google Salesforce system by pretending to be employees and accessed public information like company names and contact lists—data that could be used for phishing.

While your private and financial details are safe, small and mid-sized businesses are feeling the most impact.