Gmail users, beware! ShinyHunters data breach could lead to phishing
Google has recently alerted Gmail users about a data breach involving the hacker group ShinyHunters.
Hackers infiltrated a Google Salesforce system by pretending to be employees and accessed public information like company names and contact lists—data that could be used for phishing.
While your private and financial details are safe, small and mid-sized businesses are feeling the most impact.
Google is reaching out directly to affected users
Google is urging affected users—out of its 2.5 billion Gmail user base—to change their passwords and boost security ASAP.
The company's worried ShinyHunters might ramp things up by leaking stolen data online, so they're reaching out directly to affected folks.
Google says it's keeping a close eye on the situation and will share updates to help everyone stay protected.