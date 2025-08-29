JioCinema hits 600 million subscribers, becomes world's 2nd-largest streaming platform

JioCinema is now available on 75 million connected TVs

JioHotstar is already on 75 million connected TVs, with plans to reach a billion screens using its massive library of over 320,000 hours of content.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said India is "one of the most important and exciting markets for Disney globally" and noted that JioStar has quickly established itself as a global force in media and entertainment.

The app is also rolling out AI-powered features like Riya (a voice assistant for finding shows), Voice Print for local language content, JioLenZ for personalized viewing, and Maxview for interactive cricket streams—making things a lot more fun (and easy) for viewers.