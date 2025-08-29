Next Article
This Hisense 55-inch TV is also a digital art frame
The Hisense S7N 55-inch TV just dropped to $699.99 (from $999.99) for Labor Day, available on Best Buy and Amazon.
Besides being a solid 4K QLED TV, it doubles as wall art—showing off your photos or artwork when you're not watching.
It can display your photos or artwork
You get a sharp anti-glare screen, smooth gaming with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and plenty of ports—including HDMI 2.1 for next-gen consoles.
It runs on Google TV and offers surround sound (though adding a soundbar could boost the audio).
There's also a handy sensor that powers the TV on when you walk by, making it both smart and stylish for your space.