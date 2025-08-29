This Hisense 55-inch TV is also a digital art frame

It can display your photos or artwork

You get a sharp anti-glare screen, smooth gaming with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and plenty of ports—including HDMI 2.1 for next-gen consoles.

It runs on Google TV and offers surround sound (though adding a soundbar could boost the audio).

There's also a handy sensor that powers the TV on when you walk by, making it both smart and stylish for your space.