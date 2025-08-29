Google's 'Take a Message' feature now available on more Pixels
Missed a call?
Google's "Take a Message" feature, first seen with the Pixel 10 this August, is rolling out to Pixel 4 and newer phones in the US, UK, Ireland, and Australia.
Now, if you can't answer, your phone can record and transcribe messages for you—no more guessing what that missed call was about.
How to enable the feature
It works with most carriers (just not Dish) and even syncs with Pixel Watch 2 or newer if paired with a Pixel 6 or above.
To try it out, update your Phone app and switch on "Take a Message" in Settings—easy as that.
Key privacy points
Your recorded messages stay right on your device—nothing goes online.
Callers hear either your custom greeting or the default one. Plus, spam calls are filtered automatically even without internet access.
Google says your info stays private while making missed calls less of a hassle.