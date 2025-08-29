Google's 'Take a Message' feature now available on more Pixels Technology Aug 29, 2025

Missed a call?

Google's "Take a Message" feature, first seen with the Pixel 10 this August, is rolling out to Pixel 4 and newer phones in the US, UK, Ireland, and Australia.

Now, if you can't answer, your phone can record and transcribe messages for you—no more guessing what that missed call was about.