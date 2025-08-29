Next Article
SpaceX's Starship finally reaches orbit after 10 attempts
SpaceX just pulled off its 10th Starship test launch from Texas on August 26, 2025—finally overcoming a string of failures from earlier this year.
This time, the rocket avoided past issues like upper stage explosions and a stubborn payload bay door, making the mission a standout success.
In brief
In orbit, the payload bay door opened smoothly (no drama!), and SpaceX had some fun by referencing "2001: A Space Odyssey" on X.
The team released simulated satellites—commentator Dan Huot said it was like a giant PEZ dispenser.
After that, Starship stuck its landing right on target in the Indian Ocean.
This win is a big deal for SpaceX's future Mars plans and helps NASA get closer to its lunar goals too.