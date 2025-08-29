SpaceX's Starship finally reaches orbit after 10 attempts

In brief

In orbit, the payload bay door opened smoothly (no drama!), and SpaceX had some fun by referencing "2001: A Space Odyssey" on X.

The team released simulated satellites—commentator Dan Huot said it was like a giant PEZ dispenser.

After that, Starship stuck its landing right on target in the Indian Ocean.

This win is a big deal for SpaceX's future Mars plans and helps NASA get closer to its lunar goals too.