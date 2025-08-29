Next Article
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series pre-orders start in India
Samsung's new AI-powered Galaxy Tab series is up for grabs early—just pay a refundable ₹1,000 to reserve yours between August 29 and September 4, 2025.
You can book through Samsung.com, the Shop app, or retail partners.
More about the tablets
These tablets are super slim with large immersive displays and are designed for smooth multitasking.
The included S Pen is great for notes and sketches, while built-in Galaxy AI features help boost productivity and creativity.
Early birds get these benefits
Early birds get a free 45W fast-charger (worth ₹2,999) plus access to Samsung's Smart Upgrade trade-in program—making it easier (and cheaper) to swap your old device.
If you want top-tier features before everyone else, this might be worth jumping on.