George Williamson urges Britain to develop its own AI systems
George Williamson, who leads the U.K.'s Alan Turing Institute, is calling for Britain to develop its own AI systems instead of depending on technology from the US or China.
He points out that relying too much on foreign technology could put important sectors like defense and healthcare at risk.
As he puts it, "We need to be careful about our reliance on foreign technology."
Washington temporarily blocks Anthropic model release
Williamson's warning comes in the context of Washington temporarily blocked the release outside the US of Anthropic's latest models, a move that highlights growing global technology tensions.
The Alan Turing Institute is pushing for "national resilience," meaning the UK should protect its critical systems and use AI for public good.
European leaders have urged Europe to be more self-sufficient in AI.