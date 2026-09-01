German supermarket study finds AI smart carts increase spending 32%

The study looked at over 12,000 shopping trips and saw that AI cart users bought 25% more items and stayed in stores about 23% longer.

Dr. Sabrina Gottschalk pointed out that these smart carts could really boost store profits, especially on weekends and afternoons.

Interestingly, frequent screen users (also known as "superusers") grabbed more items but didn't actually spend extra cash, suggesting they were hunting for better deals or value rather than just splurging.