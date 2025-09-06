Next Article
Get ChatGPT Go free for 6 months: Here's how
AICTE has teamed up with OpenAI to hand out 1,50,000 free ChatGPT Go licenses to students and faculty members at AICTE-affiliated public institutions.
This six-month initiative is all about helping you pick up real-world AI skills and boosting your job prospects by weaving artificial intelligence into your studies.
Want to learn AI for free? Check out these courses
On top of that, the Ministry of Education is offering five free AI courses on the SWAYAM portal—created by IIT professors and covering topics like Python for AI/ML and even how AI connects with Chemistry.
Signing up is quick, costs nothing, and you'll get a certificate when you finish.
Just head over to swayam.gov.in to check them out.