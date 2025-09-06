Zepto warns of scammers offering fake dark store franchises, jobs

Zepto , a leading quick commerce start-up, has issued a public warning against scammers impersonating the company. These fraudsters are luring unsuspecting victims with fake offers for dark store franchises and delivery jobs. The company said these malicious actors are violating its intellectual property rights and damaging its reputation by operating through unauthorized websites, emails, and phone numbers.

Scam prevention Zepto has taken steps to suspend several fraudulent links In light of the ongoing scam, Zepto has taken steps to suspend several fraudulent links. However, the company has also warned that new ones may emerge. The start-up has urged the public to avoid engaging with any requests or offers outside its official channels. It also requested people to report suspicious activity to its legal team at legal@zeptonow.com for necessary action.

Safety guidelines Don't share money or personal details with unverified websites Zepto has advised potential partners and job seekers to steer clear of sharing money or personal details with unverified websites or email addresses. The company also stressed that franchise offers should only be verified through its official portal. For job applications, Zepto has recommended using only its official career and rider apps.