Ghazal Alagh used AI with wishlist to design hair-fall shampoo
Technology
Ghazal Alagh decided to see what happens when you let AI design a hair-fall shampoo. She gave the AI a wishlist (specific ingredients, results, and price) and got back a ready-made formula.
It was a cool shortcut for brainstorming, but the formula wasn't perfect right out of the gate.
AI shampoo too watery, needed fixes
The AI's shampoo turned out too watery and needed some hands-on fixes from the R and D team before it could actually be sold.
This experiment shows that while AI can save time and make research easier, real people are still key for those final touches and making sure products actually work in real life.