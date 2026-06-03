Gigabyte marks 40th anniversary at Computex 2026 unveiling AI tools
Technology
Gigabyte is celebrating its 40th birthday at Computex 2026 with the theme "Enter Infinity."
The company unveiled new AI-powered tools for gamers and creators, plus sleek PC hardware that aims to make AI-driven computing more accessible and fun.
Gigabyte quiz offers AORUS RTX 5090
Gigabyte's booth features its motherboards, graphics cards, OLED gaming monitors, and even stylish wood-edition builds.
Visitors can join in fun activities for exclusive gifts.
For those who can't visit the event, there's an online quiz running from June 1, with a shot at winning a top-tier AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY 32G graphics card.