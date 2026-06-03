Gigabyte marks 40th anniversary at Computex 2026 unveiling AI tools

Gigabyte quiz offers AORUS RTX 5090

Gigabyte's booth features its motherboards, graphics cards, OLED gaming monitors, and even stylish wood-edition builds.

Visitors can join in fun activities for exclusive gifts.

For those who can't visit the event, there's an online quiz running from June 1, with a shot at winning a top-tier AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY 32G graphics card.