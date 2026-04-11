Gmail now lets you send encrypted emails on mobile

Google has added a new feature to its Gmail app, allowing users to send and receive encrypted emails directly within the app. The move is especially beneficial for enterprise customers dealing with sensitive information. The feature was previously only available on desktops but can now be used by iOS and Android users without any additional downloads or mail portals.

Subscription details Feature available for Enterprise Plus subscribers only It is important to note that this new feature isn't available for all Gmail users, and is exclusively accessible to Enterprise Plus subscribers who have the Assured Controls or Assured Controls Plus add-on. The Enterprise Plus subscription plan is one of many in Google Workspace and offers enhanced data protection and client-side encryption, which are not available in the cheaper Enterprise Standard plan.

Enhanced security Assured Controls and Assured Controls Plus add-ons The Assured Controls and Assured Controls Plus add-ons are designed to boost digital sovereignty, data residency, and compliance. Google says this new feature will let users "engage with your organization's most sensitive data from anywhere on their mobile devices while ensuring data remains compliant." This way, businesses can ensure that their confidential information stays secure even when accessed remotely.

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Cross-platform encryption Send encrypted emails to non-Gmail users too The new feature also lets Gmail app users send encrypted emails to anyone, even those not using Gmail. If the recipient is on the Gmail app, the encrypted email will show up like any other in their inbox. But if they're not using this service, they can still read and reply to the encrypted email via their own browser with the entire conversation remaining secure.

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