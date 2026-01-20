The 7GWh facility was inaugurated in Noida (Representative image)

India's largest battery storage system is now operational

GoodEnough Energy, an Indian start-up, has commenced operations at the country's largest battery energy storage system (BESS) in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The 7GWh facility was inaugurated on Tuesday and is a major step toward reducing India's dependence on imported battery storage systems from China for clean energy projects. The company, which was founded in 2023 with an initial investment of ₹4.5 billion, aims to expand the plant's capacity to 25GWh over the next three years.