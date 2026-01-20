India's largest battery storage system is now operational
GoodEnough Energy, an Indian start-up, has commenced operations at the country's largest battery energy storage system (BESS) in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The 7GWh facility was inaugurated on Tuesday and is a major step toward reducing India's dependence on imported battery storage systems from China for clean energy projects. The company, which was founded in 2023 with an initial investment of ₹4.5 billion, aims to expand the plant's capacity to 25GWh over the next three years.
Energy goals
India's green energy targets and storage needs
India is targeting a whopping 500GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030. To support this ambitious goal, the country will need an estimated 230GWh of storage to stabilize its rapidly expanding green grid. In 2023, the Indian government approved ₹94 billion in funding to manufacture BESS equipment, offering financial support of up to 40% of the capital cost.