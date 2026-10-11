Goodreads finally adds half and quarter-star ratings after decade-long requests
What's the story
Goodreads, the popular book tracking platform, has finally added half and quarter star ratings to its service. The move comes after more than a decade of user requests for this feature. The update allows users to rate a book with more precision, such as giving it 3.5 stars instead of being limited to whole numbers like 3 or 5.
Reception
User response to new rating system
The addition of half and quarter-star ratings has been met with a positive response from users. However, some critics have pointed out that the Goodreads interface still feels outdated and clunky.
The platform has remained largely unchanged since Amazon acquired it in 2013, despite user requests for improvements to the user experience.
Shift
Users migrating to other platforms
Despite the new feature, some users have already migrated to other book tracking platforms.
The reasons for this shift vary from not wanting to support Amazon to preferring the features offered by newer services like The Storygraph.
Notably, The Storygraph has been allowing half and quarter star ratings since its inception.