Google adds 'Answer Now' for faster replies in Gemini app

Google has introduced a new feature, "Answer Now," in its Gemini app. The update is aimed at users who prefer quick responses without waiting for the AI's complete reasoning process. The "Answer Now" button appears when users select the Thinking or Pro models in the Gemini app. Normally, these models go through a visible reasoning phase before generating a detailed response.

Functionality 'Answer Now' feature: How it works The "Answer Now" button lets users skip the extended reasoning phase and get an almost instant response. When tapped, Gemini displays a brief prompt explaining that it is skipping in-depth thinking before generating the answer. Google has confirmed that even when "Answer Now" is used, the response still comes from the same model originally selected by the user, not a faster or lighter one in the background.

User control 'Answer Now' feature: A balance between speed and capability The "Answer Now" feature is a middle ground for users who want nuanced or high-quality answers but occasionally prefer speed over depth. It provides a quicker answer generated by a more capable model, just without its full reasoning cycle. The update is rolling out across Android, iOS, and the web to both free users and paid subscribers.

Advertisement