Google adds 'Answer Now' for faster replies in Gemini app
What's the story
Google has introduced a new feature, "Answer Now," in its Gemini app. The update is aimed at users who prefer quick responses without waiting for the AI's complete reasoning process. The "Answer Now" button appears when users select the Thinking or Pro models in the Gemini app. Normally, these models go through a visible reasoning phase before generating a detailed response.
Functionality
'Answer Now' feature: How it works
The "Answer Now" button lets users skip the extended reasoning phase and get an almost instant response. When tapped, Gemini displays a brief prompt explaining that it is skipping in-depth thinking before generating the answer. Google has confirmed that even when "Answer Now" is used, the response still comes from the same model originally selected by the user, not a faster or lighter one in the background.
User control
'Answer Now' feature: A balance between speed and capability
The "Answer Now" feature is a middle ground for users who want nuanced or high-quality answers but occasionally prefer speed over depth. It provides a quicker answer generated by a more capable model, just without its full reasoning cycle. The update is rolling out across Android, iOS, and the web to both free users and paid subscribers.
Usage limits
Google enhances Gemini's user control with model-specific limits
Along with the "Answer Now" feature, Google has also changed how Gemini handles usage limits for advanced models. The company has moved from a shared quota system to model-specific daily caps, giving users clearer control over their use of Thinking and Pro models. These updates show Google's effort to make Gemini more flexible and give users the option of when they want deeper reasoning or just an answer right away.