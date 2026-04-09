Google adds Take a Message greetings to Pixel Phone app
Google just dropped a new feature for Pixel users called custom greetings for Take a Message, letting you record custom greetings for missed calls right in the Phone app.
For now, it's rolling out to beta users (version 216), so if you're on the regular app, you might have to wait a bit.
Record greetings up to 1 minute
Head to the Phone app's new "Greetings" page, where you'll see the classic "The person you have called is not available. Please leave a message after the tone" message.
You can swap that out with your own up to one-minute recording using the updated Material 3 interface.
Plus, you can save multiple greetings and easily switch between them: the active greeting is marked by a star, and the three-dot overflow menu can be used to set your favorite as default.
It's all about making your missed calls feel a little more like you.