Google adds Take a Message greetings to Pixel Phone app

Record greetings up to 1 minute

Head to the Phone app's new "Greetings" page, where you'll see the classic "The person you have called is not available. Please leave a message after the tone" message.

You can swap that out with your own up to one-minute recording using the updated Material 3 interface.

Plus, you can save multiple greetings and easily switch between them: the active greeting is marked by a star, and the three-dot overflow menu can be used to set your favorite as default.

It's all about making your missed calls feel a little more like you.