Google adds thinking modes to Gemini AI, including extended thinking Technology Jun 03, 2026

Google just dropped new "thinking modes" for its Gemini AI on browsers, Android, and iOS, making it easier to get smarter answers when you need them.

Now, you can pick how deeply the AI thinks about your question, including a fresh "Extended Thinking" mode that lets Gemini spend more time on tricky problems.

The update is live for both free and paid users in places like India.