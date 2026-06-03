Google adds thinking modes to Gemini AI, including extended thinking
Google just dropped new "thinking modes" for its Gemini AI on browsers, Android, and iOS, making it easier to get smarter answers when you need them.
Now, you can pick how deeply the AI thinks about your question, including a fresh "Extended Thinking" mode that lets Gemini spend more time on tricky problems.
The update is live for both free and paid users in places like India.
Gemini adds 3 thinking tiers
The latest Gemini models (3.1 Flash-Lite, 3.5 Flash, and 3.1 Pro) now offer up to three levels of problem-solving power.
Standard modes are fast for everyday stuff; "Extended Thinking" helps with tougher tasks; and if you're a Google AI Ultra subscriber, there's an exclusive "Deep Think" mode for maximum brainpower.
Basically, you get more control over how smart (and thorough) your AI assistant can be!