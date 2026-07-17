Google adds 'Your info' card to Android Contacts app
Technology
Google just dropped a handy update for Android users: the new "Your info" card in the Contacts app.
Now, your personal details, like your phone number and email, sit right at the top of your contact list, making it way easier to share your info with friends or anyone you need.
It's a bit like Apple's "My card," but for Google fans.
'Your info' card supports vCard sharing
Tap the "Your info" card to see your profile picture, phone numbers (with your device number listed first), emails, and any custom details you've added.
Sharing is simple: just hit the share button and send out a vCard with only the details you want.
Plus, Google has set up a support page if you want help or tips as this feature rolls out everywhere.