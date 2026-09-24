Google and Wadhwani AI developed HealthVaani for ASHA, Anganwadi workers
Technology
Google and Wadhwani AI developed the HealthVaani app, designed to help ASHA and Anganwadi workers deliver better health care in rural areas.
Using Google's Gemini AI, the app gives reliable health information in local languages, making life a bit easier for over 2.2 million frontline workers.
HealthVaani provides authorized health guidance
HealthVaani focuses on big issues like malnutrition and maternal care, offering trusted advice straight from authorized medical sources.
With support from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, this tech upgrade aims to boost confidence among rural health workers and make a real difference in underserved communities.