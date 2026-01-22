Google announces AI-powered ChromeOS updates for classrooms

Teachers can now share their screens—or even a student's—on classroom displays, making group discussions way more interactive. Handy screen annotations help highlight key points or instructions, while live feeds and lesson locking give teachers better control during class.

Gemini AI and upgraded Chromebooks

Gemini AI is now on all Chromebook Plus devices, so it can quickly sum up articles, PDFs, or videos to help with lessons or homework.

There's also a new Chromebox OPS feature to connect existing displays to ChromeOS.

On the hardware front, ASUS's new Chromebook CM14/CM15 (with MediaTek Kompanio 540) and Lenovo's 100e Gen 5 (with updated specs and CRU serviceability) are joining the lineup—making sure students have solid tech in hand.