Google announces testing of Gemini-powered ads in Search's AI mode

Google adds business agent for leads

Google also announced the Business Agent for Leads, which lets you chat with an agent and turn questions into leads instantly.

Plus, there are new multimodal searches (think: mixing text and images), longer search boxes, and a 24/7 autonomous monitoring agent that tracks blogs, news websites, and real-time finance or sports data.

Google says these changes make it easier to find what you need—and the new ad experiences will be clearly marked as "Sponsored" for transparency.