Google Assistant is out, Gemini is in (by 2026)

What's changing and why it matters

Instead of flipping the switch everywhere at once, Google's rolling out Gemini region by region to make sure it matches everything Assistant can do.

It's already showing up on Wear OS watches and Google TV, and Gemini is expanding into smart speakers and displays via the Gemini for Home Early Access program.

With cool upgrades like NotebookLM support, smarter video detection, and better search skills powered by generative AI, Gemini promises a much more advanced experience than what we're used to with Assistant.