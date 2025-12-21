Google Assistant is out, Gemini is in (by 2026)
Google just announced that Gemini, its next-gen AI, will fully replace Google Assistant on Android devices by 2026.
The switch was supposed to happen in 2025 but got pushed back a year to avoid disruption during the holiday season and to ensure feature parity.
If you use Android phones, tablets, or even the iOS app, expect Gemini to gradually take over as your go-to digital helper.
What's changing and why it matters
Instead of flipping the switch everywhere at once, Google's rolling out Gemini region by region to make sure it matches everything Assistant can do.
It's already showing up on Wear OS watches and Google TV, and Gemini is expanding into smart speakers and displays via the Gemini for Home Early Access program.
With cool upgrades like NotebookLM support, smarter video detection, and better search skills powered by generative AI, Gemini promises a much more advanced experience than what we're used to with Assistant.