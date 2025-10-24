Google bets on carbon capture to greenify gas power Technology Oct 24, 2025

Google just announced it has agreed to purchase power from the Broadwing Energy Center, a new gas-fired power plant in Illinois, to help meet its data center energy needs.

The catch? It's a gas-fired plant, but with carbon capture and storage (CCS) tech that locks away CO2 underground instead of releasing it into the air.

Starting in 2030, Google will buy most of the plant's 400MW output, aiming to advance CCS technology—even though CCS projects in the US haven't always worked out due to high costs.