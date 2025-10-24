Get 3 months of Audible for $1 each

What's included in your subscription

Each month, you'll score one audiobook credit to keep forever, plus unlimited listening to Audible Plus titles, Originals, the Sleep Collection, and Words + Music.

You can listen on your phone, Kindle (with Bluetooth headphones), or web browser—and your progress syncs across devices for easy switching.

Just remember: after the promo ends at 2:59am ET on December 17, it auto-renews at the regular price unless you cancel.