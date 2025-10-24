Get 3 months of Audible for $1 each
Amazon's giving new and lapsed Audible subscribers a major break: you can grab three months of Audible Premium Plus for only $0.99 per month (instead of the usual $14.95).
This limited-time offer runs through December 16, 2025—so if you've been eyeing audiobooks or podcasts, now's your chance to save about $41 over three months.
What's included in your subscription
Each month, you'll score one audiobook credit to keep forever, plus unlimited listening to Audible Plus titles, Originals, the Sleep Collection, and Words + Music.
You can listen on your phone, Kindle (with Bluetooth headphones), or web browser—and your progress syncs across devices for easy switching.
Just remember: after the promo ends at 2:59am ET on December 17, it auto-renews at the regular price unless you cancel.