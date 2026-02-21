Google brings Gemini, AlphaFold to Indian classrooms, research labs

Google just announced a wave of new AI projects for Indian classrooms and research labs. Announced by Google and DeepMind at the AI Impact Summit and in related DeepMind posts, these efforts bring cutting-edge tools like Gemini to classrooms, while making research models such as AlphaFold and AlphaGenome available to scientists and research labs across the country—thanks to partnerships with groups like Atal Tinkering Labs and Wadhwani AI.

India tops the world in daily use of Gemini for learning India now tops the world in daily use of Gemini for learning, outpacing other countries as tech giants race to shape the future of education.

With more classrooms adopting Google's AI, this trend is set to grow even stronger.

AI models and funding for education DeepMind (part of Google) is opening up hackathons and advanced AI models to Indian researchers—AlphaFold alone has already helped 180,000 scientists here.

On top of that, Google.org launched a $30 million challenge for government-led AI ideas and an ₹85 crore grant to expand adaptive learning tools for 75 million students.

There's also a new Google AI Professional Certificate (in English and Hindi) aimed at helping early-career professionals build real-world skills.