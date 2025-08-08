Next Article
Google Calendar, Contacts, Keep get visual refresh on Wear OS
Google just gave its Calendar, Contacts, and Keep apps a visual refresh on Wear OS smartwatches like the Pixel Watch.
The update (version 2025.30.x) brings new tile designs and tweaks to make checking your schedule, contacts, and notes feel smoother and more modern.
What's new?
Calendar now has rounded event tiles with themed graphics and an easier-to-spot "Calendar" button.
The "Next tasks" tile also gets a handy curved "More" button for quicker access.
In Contacts, favorites are now pill-shaped instead of circles, with bigger avatars plus call and message shortcuts.
Over in Keep, creating notes or lists is simpler with new oval and rectangle tiles that make everything clearer at a glance.