Google Calendar, Contacts, Keep get visual refresh on Wear OS

What's new?

Calendar now has rounded event tiles with themed graphics and an easier-to-spot "Calendar" button.

The "Next tasks" tile also gets a handy curved "More" button for quicker access.

In Contacts, favorites are now pill-shaped instead of circles, with bigger avatars plus call and message shortcuts.

Over in Keep, creating notes or lists is simpler with new oval and rectangle tiles that make everything clearer at a glance.