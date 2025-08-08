Impex launches 1st Whale OS TVs in India Technology Aug 08, 2025

Impex just dropped a new line of QLED TVs—the first in India to run on Whale OS 10.

Unveiled in Kochi, these TVs let you customize your home screen and jump straight into apps like Netflix and YouTube.

They also come with Whale AI Voice, powered by ChatGPT, so you can control your TV or get content suggestions just by talking.