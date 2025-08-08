Next Article
Impex launches 1st Whale OS TVs in India
Impex just dropped a new line of QLED TVs—the first in India to run on Whale OS 10.
Unveiled in Kochi, these TVs let you customize your home screen and jump straight into apps like Netflix and YouTube.
They also come with Whale AI Voice, powered by ChatGPT, so you can control your TV or get content suggestions just by talking.
Impex Whale OS TV lineup and pricing
The lineup covers everything from 32-inch to 65-inch screens, starting at ₹12,990.
Expect sharp QLED visuals, Dolby Audio, HDR10 for richer colors, and low-latency gaming features.
Impex is aiming to pack smart tech and AI tools into affordable TVs for anyone who wants the latest without overspending.