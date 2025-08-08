Meta's new lab aims to build superintelligent AI
Meta just set up TBD Lab, a fresh research group under its Meta Superintelligence Labs. Their mission? Create AI that goes beyond human intelligence.
Meta Superintelligence Labs is led by Alexandr Wang, who joined after Meta invested $14 billion in Scale AI.
TBD Lab is working on Llama 4.5, the next big version of Meta's language model—this time with sharper reasoning and smarter agent skills.
To move fast, they've teamed up with other Meta AI groups and brought in over 18 researchers from OpenAI plus several Google experts, reportedly offering some jaw-dropping pay packages.
Jack Rae, a former Google researcher, heads up the Llama 4.5 project.
He's guiding a mix of new recruits and longtime Meta staff as they try to level up what these AIs can do—all part of Mark Zuckerberg's plan to make "personal superintelligence" available for everyone worldwide.