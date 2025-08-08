Next Article
SIM swap fraud, AI tricks: How to avoid cyber scams
Cyber scams hit India hard in 2024, with losses topping ₹22,811 crore.
As more people use digital payments, scammers are getting smarter—using AI tricks, fake emergency alerts, and SIM swap frauds to steal money by hijacking phone numbers and intercepting bank OTPs.
Tips to protect yourself from scams
Visa suggests double-checking any suspicious requests and setting spending limits on your cards.
Malcolm Gomes from IDfy points out that keeping your personal data safe is crucial these days.
Thanks to the new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, you now have more control—you can manage who uses your data and even ask companies to delete it if you want.