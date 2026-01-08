Google was implicated in the case after a $2.7 billion licensing deal with Character.AI in 2024

Google, Character.AI settle lawsuits over chatbot-linked teen suicides

Google and Character.AI have settled lawsuits accusing their artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots of harming minors. The settlements come after a Florida teenager's suicide was linked to the use of these chatbots. The legal filings detail that the settlements cover cases from Florida, Colorado, New York, and Texas. However, they are yet to be finalized and approved by the court.