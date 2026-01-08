Google, Character.AI settle lawsuits over chatbot-linked teen suicides
What's the story
Google and Character.AI have settled lawsuits accusing their artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots of harming minors. The settlements come after a Florida teenager's suicide was linked to the use of these chatbots. The legal filings detail that the settlements cover cases from Florida, Colorado, New York, and Texas. However, they are yet to be finalized and approved by the court.
Case specifics
Lawsuit details and chatbot's role in teen's suicide
The lawsuit in question was filed by a mother whose 14-year-old son died by suicide in February 2024. It alleged that the boy had developed an emotional attachment with a Game of Thrones-themed chatbot on Character.AI, a platform that lets users talk to fictional characters. The case was among the first of many reported suicides linked to AI chatbots last year.
Corporate actions
Google's involvement and Character.AI's response
Google was implicated in the case after a $2.7 billion licensing deal with Character.AI in 2024. The tech giant also hired Character.AI founders Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, both former Google employees who rejoined the company as part of that deal. In October 2024, Character.AI announced it would ban chat for users under 18 amid the fallout from the suicide case.