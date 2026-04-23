Chrome to auto-handle bookings, forms, and tasks for you

Google has announced plans to integrate "auto browse" agentic capabilities into Chrome for enterprise users. The new feature will leverage Gemini , Google's advanced artificial intelligence (AI), to understand the context of open tabs and perform tasks such as booking travel, data entry, and scheduling meetings. This is part of a broader effort by Google to enhance productivity in the workplace.

Task automation AI's role in task management The auto browse feature can be used for a variety of tasks. These include entering information into the company's preferred CRM system from Google Docs content, comparing vendor prices across tabs, summarizing candidate portfolios before interviews, and extracting key data from competitor product pages. However, Google has made it clear that these workflows will still require human intervention to review and confirm the AI's input before any final action is taken.

Efficiency boost Double-edged sword of AI in the workplace The integration of AI into Chrome is aimed at speeding up tedious tasks, allowing users to focus on more strategic work. This is the larger promise of AI technology: saving time. However, studies have shown that instead of reducing work, AI may actually be intensifying it. It remains to be seen how this will play out at the enterprise level as organizations adopt these new tools in their workflows.

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Feature rollout Availability and privacy concerns The new AI feature will first be available to Workspace users in the US. It can be enabled via a policy, and Google has assured that an organization's prompts won't be used to train its AI models. Like the consumer-facing version of this feature, Workspace users will also be able to save their most common workflows for later use as "Skills."

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Security enhancement Addressing AI security risks Along with the AI integration, Google is also expanding Chrome Enterprise Premium's capabilities to detect unauthorized AI tools in the workplace. The feature will help IT teams look for compromised browser extensions or other AI services, specifically "anomalous agent activity." This move is not only a security measure but also a way for corporate IT to block any other potentially harmful AI agents from entering the enterprise world organically.