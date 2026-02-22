Google Chrome's AI mode gets a new 'plus' menu
Google has refreshed AI Mode in Chrome desktop as of February 22, 2026.
The new 'plus' menu in the address bar makes it way easier to access tools like sharing and summarizing your recent tabs, or quickly adding images and files—no more hunting through menus.
New 'Canvas' feature in AI mode
Chrome version 145 shows Gemini 3 model options ("Auto" and "Pro") in AI Mode's plus menu.
The address bar doubles as a prompt box where you can type things like "Ask anything" or "Describe your image," and it lights up with a four-color glow.
You'll also find handy tools like "Create Images" (powered by Nano Banana), "Deep Search," and the new "Canvas" feature.