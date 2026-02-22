Google Chrome's AI mode gets a new 'plus' menu

New 'Canvas' feature in AI mode

Chrome version 145 shows Gemini 3 model options ("Auto" and "Pro") in AI Mode's plus menu.

The address bar doubles as a prompt box where you can type things like "Ask anything" or "Describe your image," and it lights up with a four-color glow.

You'll also find handy tools like "Create Images" (powered by Nano Banana), "Deep Search," and the new "Canvas" feature.