Google Classroom can now convert lessons into podcast episodes

Google has unveiled a new feature in Google Classroom, aimed at engaging students who are fond of podcasts. The tool, powered by Gemini , can convert lessons into podcast-style audio episodes. It is designed to enhance the understanding of educational content among students. To use it, teachers have to visit the Gemini tab in Google Classroom and customize their lesson according to grade level, topics, and objectives.

Personalization features Customization options for audio lessons The new tool offers a range of customization options for audio lessons. Teachers can choose the number of speakers or different formats like interviews, roundtable discussions, or casual conversations. This feature is currently available to users with Google Workspace Education Fundamentals, Standard, and Plus subscriptions. By using this familiar format in classrooms, educators can leverage their students' interests in podcasts to enhance learning outcomes.

Educational benefits Podcast-style lessons could foster independent learning The rise of podcasts as educational tools has been phenomenal, with many universities even creating their own podcasts. Students are also increasingly turning to popular educational shows on their own time. Podcast-style lessons could further encourage independent learning as students can listen to episodes whenever they want for a refresher or if they missed a class.