Google launches COSMO AI assistant app for Android devices

Google has launched "COSMO," an experimental artificial intelligence (AI) assistant app for Android devices. The app is available on the Play Store and appears to come from Google Research. COSMO leverages AI to simplify day-to-day tasks such as organizing schedules and answering complex queries. The app weighs in at a hefty 1.13GB due to a local Gemini Nano model it includes.

App features App's interface reflects its experimental nature Upon installation, COSMO requests access to a number of system permissions. The app's interface is pretty basic, reflecting its experimental nature. It offers several capabilities or "skills," including List Tracker, Document Writer, Calendar Event Suggester, and Browser Agent. These features are designed to automate daily tasks for users and make their lives easier by providing quick solutions to complex problems.

App customization Users can choose from 3 modes in settings COSMO also offers advanced features like Deep Research and Quick Photo Lookup for more complex needs. Users can choose from three modes (Hybrid, PI Only, or Nano Only) in the settings page. However, Google hasn't clarified what "PI" stands for yet. The app also lets you set up voice match and grant screen access to further enhance the user experience.

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