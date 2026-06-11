Uploading songs to YouTube? Google may use for AI training

Model introduction

The case centers around Lyria 3, an AI music model

Google's defense comes in a case involving its AI music model, Lyria 3. The system can create songs and music clips based on user prompts. However, the company has not publicly confirmed whether music uploaded to YouTube was actually used for training Lyria 3 or not. Instead, it maintains that even if such training took place, the necessary rights were already granted through YouTube's terms of service.