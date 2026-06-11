Uploading songs to YouTube? Google may use for AI training
What's the story
Google is facing a copyright lawsuit from independent artists, songwriters, and producers. The plaintiffs allege that the tech giant used their music to train its AI systems without proper consent or compensation. However, Google argues that by uploading their music on YouTube, these creators granted the company broad rights under the platform's terms of service.
License details
Google's defense hinges on YouTube's terms of service
In its defense, Google cites the terms of service for YouTube, which state that creators who upload content to the platform grant a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free and sublicensable license. This license allows Google to use such content for activities like reproducing, distributing, displaying, and creating derivative works in connection with its services and business operations.
Model introduction
The case centers around Lyria 3, an AI music model
Google's defense comes in a case involving its AI music model, Lyria 3. The system can create songs and music clips based on user prompts. However, the company has not publicly confirmed whether music uploaded to YouTube was actually used for training Lyria 3 or not. Instead, it maintains that even if such training took place, the necessary rights were already granted through YouTube's terms of service.
Defense strategy
A unique approach to copyright challenges
Google's defense in this case is different from other AI companies facing copyright lawsuits. Instead of relying on "fair use" arguments, the tech giant is stressing the contractual license creators accepted when uploading content to YouTube. If courts agree with that interpretation, it could have major implications for how user-generated content is used in future AI development.
Distribution agreements
Potential differences for licensed music on YouTube
Notably, Google's position may differ for music distributed to YouTube under separate licensing agreements with labels and publishers. Major music companies, independent labels, and publishers have licensing deals with YouTube that govern copyright protection and royalty payments. These agreements may include clauses specifically addressing generative AI. However, Google has not publicly disclosed the complete dataset used to train Lyria 3.