Google defends AI search summaries in lawsuit filed by publishers

Google has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Penske Media Corporation (PMC), the publisher of Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Variety magazines. The lawsuit accuses the tech giant of hurting traffic to media companies' websites by adding AI-generated summaries to search results. In its defense, Google called PMC's case "legally defective in every way" and said its AI Overviews don't stop users from visiting publishers' pages directly through search results.

Legal allegations PMC's lawsuit alleges antitrust violations Filed last year, PMC's lawsuit alleges that Google violated antitrust laws by compelling publishers to allow AI Overviews of their content if they want to be indexed in Google search. The publisher claims it heavily relies on Google search referrals for traffic and revenue across its more than 25 print and digital brands. Separately, online education company Chegg is also suing Google over its AI overviews.

Defense strategy Google counters PMC's claims In response to PMC's lawsuit, Google said it is not obliged to index publishers' content on their preferred terms. The tech giant also said that publishers can block indexing entirely and it doesn't guarantee referral traffic for indexed sites. "In PMC's preferred world, Google Search must be frozen in time," the company told the court, adding that users would have to visit websites like PMC's speculatively for information they want.