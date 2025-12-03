Google Discover tests AI‑generated headlines and they're often misleading

Google is testing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to rewrite news headlines in its Discover service. The experiment was first spotted by The Verge, which found some articles with AI-generated headlines that were different from the original ones. In some cases, these headlines were misleading or even wrong altogether. For example, one headline read "Steam Machine price revealed," while the actual title was "Valve's Steam Machine looks like a console, but don't expect it to be priced like one."

Additional findings AI-generated summaries also spotted in Google Discover Along with AI-generated headlines, The Verge's investigation also found original headlines with AI-generated summaries in Discover. Both these elements were marked as "Generated with AI, which can make mistakes." Despite the disclaimer, the use of AI in this context has been questioned due to its potential for inaccuracies.

Official response Google clarifies AI experiment in Discover Responding to the concerns raised by The Verge's findings, a Google representative said that these instances were "a small UI experiment for a subset of Discover users." The rep added, "We are testing a new design that changes the placement of existing headlines to make topic details easier to digest before they explore links from across the web."

Past conflicts Google's history with online media and publishers Google has had a contentious relationship with online media, often playing the role of a middleman between publishers and readers. Web publishers have tried to get paid by Google for showing snippets of their content. In some cases, the tech giant has removed those sources from search results and claimed that showing news doesn't significantly benefit its ad business profits.