Google Docs can now read your documents aloud

Google Docs has introduced a new feature, audio summaries, powered by its advanced Gemini AI. The innovative tool allows users to listen to a brief spoken overview of long documents instead of reading through them. The feature can be accessed by navigating to Tools > Audio in the application. Each summary is usually under a few minutes long and sounds pretty natural, making it an efficient way to catch up on lengthy content.

User control Playback options and voice selection The audio summaries feature in Google Docs offers a range of customizable playback options. Users can control the speed (from 0.5x to 2x) and skip through content using a timeline scrubber. You can also select different voices for the summary, such as narrator, persuader, or coach. This goes beyond the usual text-to-speech option already available in Docs and gives users more control over their listening experience.

Subscription details Availability for Google subscribers The new audio summaries feature is being rolled out to select Google subscribers. These include Business Standard/Plus and Enterprise plans, as well as those with the Google AI Ultra for Business add-on and Google AI Pro for Education add-on. The feature is also available to members of Google AI Pro and Ultra. If you're on one of these paid plans, you can now take advantage of this innovative tool in your work process.

Advertisement