Google Drive's Material 3 expressive redesign is here

You'll notice rounded top corners and squared-off bottoms on the main file container. The bottom bar and search bar now blend into one background, making things feel less cluttered. Tabs like "My Drive" and "Computers" have slimmer highlights, all fitting into Google 's newer Material You design style.

When do you get it?

The update (version 2.25.497.5) is rolling out widely this week—so if you haven't seen it yet, it should pop up soon.

This follows similar makeovers for Docs, Sheets, and Slides in December.

Expect bolder shapes, splashier colors, smoother animations, and more ways to personalize your Drive experience!