'Avoid military ties': Employees urge Google amid Anthropic-Pentagon clash

Over 100 employees at Google have signed a letter urging the tech giant to steer clear of any potential military entanglements. The letter was addressed to Jeff Dean, the chief scientist of Google's AI division. The move comes amid Anthropic 's defiance of the Pentagon 's pressure and highlights growing unease among tech workers over government involvement in AI technology.

Tech resistance Pentagon pressures AI startup Anthropic to loosen tech restrictions Anthropic, a leading AI start-up behind the Claude model, has been under intense pressure from the US Department of Defense. The Pentagon wants Anthropic to loosen restrictions on how its technology can be used by the military. Despite a $200 million contract with the company, Anthropic has stood firm against these demands, saying it "will not alter core safeguards to accommodate use cases that could endanger human rights or violate international norms."

Employee concerns Google's employees echo Anthropic's stance Echoing Anthropic's stance, Google's employees have warned against potential military use of Gemini AI, the company's flagship AI system. They fear this could lead to surveillance of US citizens or even the use of autonomous weapons without human oversight. The unrest among tech workers highlights their fears over government involvement in AI technology and its potential misuse for purposes never intended by its creators.

Advocacy Dean supports employee concerns Dean has publicly supported concerns over mass surveillance and its potential misuse for political or discriminatory purposes. His comments have encouraged employees across Google and OpenAI, with nearly 200 of them issuing a joint statement condemning the Pentagon's tactics. The statement calls for AI companies to unite against such demands from the government.

