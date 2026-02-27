'Avoid military ties': Employees urge Google amid Anthropic-Pentagon clash
What's the story
Over 100 employees at Google have signed a letter urging the tech giant to steer clear of any potential military entanglements. The letter was addressed to Jeff Dean, the chief scientist of Google's AI division. The move comes amid Anthropic's defiance of the Pentagon's pressure and highlights growing unease among tech workers over government involvement in AI technology.
Tech resistance
Pentagon pressures AI startup Anthropic to loosen tech restrictions
Anthropic, a leading AI start-up behind the Claude model, has been under intense pressure from the US Department of Defense. The Pentagon wants Anthropic to loosen restrictions on how its technology can be used by the military. Despite a $200 million contract with the company, Anthropic has stood firm against these demands, saying it "will not alter core safeguards to accommodate use cases that could endanger human rights or violate international norms."
Employee concerns
Google's employees echo Anthropic's stance
Echoing Anthropic's stance, Google's employees have warned against potential military use of Gemini AI, the company's flagship AI system. They fear this could lead to surveillance of US citizens or even the use of autonomous weapons without human oversight. The unrest among tech workers highlights their fears over government involvement in AI technology and its potential misuse for purposes never intended by its creators.
Advocacy
Dean supports employee concerns
Dean has publicly supported concerns over mass surveillance and its potential misuse for political or discriminatory purposes. His comments have encouraged employees across Google and OpenAI, with nearly 200 of them issuing a joint statement condemning the Pentagon's tactics. The statement calls for AI companies to unite against such demands from the government.
Corporate quietude
Google remains silent amid employee unrest
Despite its employees' concerns and the growing unrest over government involvement in AI technology, Google has remained silent. The company is close to finalizing a new defense agreement, reminiscent of the 2018 Project Maven controversy. Back then, employee backlash forced Google to abandon a Pentagon contract over ethical concerns about military use of its technology.