Google employees urge CEO to reject classified Pentagon AI deal

Over 600 Google employees have signed a letter urging CEO Sundar Pichai to refuse the Pentagon's request for using its artificial intelligence (AI) models for classified purposes. The signatories include over 20 principals, directors and vice presidents. The letter states that "Currently, the only way to guarantee that Google does not become associated with such harms is to reject any classified workloads. Otherwise, such uses may occur without our knowledge or the power to stop them."

Controversy Letter references potential deal between Google and Pentagon The letter comes amid reports of a potential deal between Google and the Pentagon for deploying its Gemini AI in classified settings. This has raised concerns among employees who fear that such uses could happen without their knowledge or power to stop them. The letter also references a recent report by The Information about Google-Pentagon talks.

Employee fears Letter expresses deep concern over Google's negotiations with Pentagon The letter expresses deep concern over Google's ongoing negotiations with the US Department of Defense. It states, "As people working on AI, we know that these systems can centralize power and that they do make mistakes." The protest letter comes after a legal dispute between the Pentagon and Anthropic over military applications of AI.

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Demand for clarity Impossible to monitor how AI tools are used: Google employee Sofia Liguori, an AI research engineer at Google DeepMind in the UK, signed the letter because she feels there has been no discussion about red lines on the use of its AI on classified or other networks. She also believes it would be impossible for the company to monitor and limit how its AI tools are actually used on "air-gapped" classified systems.

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