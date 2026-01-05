Google engineer says Anthropic's AI matched team's year-long effort

Jaana Dogan, a Principal Engineer at Google, shared that Anthropic's Claude Code AI recreated what her team spent a whole year building—in just one hour. "I'm not joking and this isn't funny," she posted on X, describing how the AI produced a prototype closely resembling their project after she gave it a simple summary.

What actually happened? Dogan ran an experiment with Claude Code using only public info and a short description about coordinating multiple AI agents—a problem her team had wrestled with all year.

The AI quickly built a working prototype that followed their design patterns, though it still needed some tweaks.

How is Google reacting? Even with these wild results, Dogan made it clear: at Google, Claude Code is only allowed for open-source work—not for internal work.

She also pointed out that tools like this aren't here to replace engineers but can help them move faster.