Google expands 'Gemini built in' to 3rd-party smart devices
Technology
Google just announced that its Gemini AI tech isn't just for Nest devices anymore. It's rolling out to other brands' smart speakers and cameras too.
With the new "Gemini built in" program, features like smarter scene recognition and a full-on voice assistant are now open to more gadgets, not just Google's own lineup.
Google shares ready-to-use designs
To help companies get on board, Google is sharing ready-to-use designs for both cameras and speakers.
This means partners can launch high-tech, AI-powered devices faster, like Walmart, which already has Gemini-powered Onn cameras out and is working on a new smart speaker.
So if you're into smart home gear, expect more options powered by Google's latest AI soon.